Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) (EPA:EDF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.66

Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) (EPA:EDF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.66 ($12.54) and traded as high as €10.72 ($12.61). Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) shares last traded at €10.54 ($12.40), with a volume of 1,562,557 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.66.

About Electricité de France S.A. (EDF.PA) (EPA:EDF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

