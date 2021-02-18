Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $134.21 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Electroneum has a market cap of $134.21 million and $2.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 68.6% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,808,023 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

