Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Down 22.8%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares fell 22.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $6.25. 6,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 41,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -2.54.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eltek by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eltek by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

