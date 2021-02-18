Elysian (ELY) Hits Market Capitalization of $133,840.59

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Elysian has a total market cap of $133,840.59 and $73,410.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.01 or 0.00875042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00031162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.54 or 0.05027068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

