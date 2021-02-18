eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $3.98. eMagin shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 27,165 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $532,565.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,860,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,590.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,667,759 shares of company stock worth $5,134,269 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $301.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in eMagin during the third quarter worth about $252,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in eMagin by 60.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

