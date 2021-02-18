EMCOR Group (EME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

