Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) alerts:

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$51.12 on Thursday. Emera Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$42.12 and a 52 week high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.22%.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.