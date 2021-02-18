Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.82. 7,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,262,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

