Eminer (EM) Reaches Market Cap of $11.57 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Eminer has a total market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00866608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00031295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.00 or 0.05077087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Eminer Coin Trading

Eminer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

