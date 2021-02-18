Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.33

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.33 and traded as high as C$37.99. Empire shares last traded at C$36.87, with a volume of 717,032 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

