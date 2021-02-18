Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.29 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $127.35 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00378973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00085167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00439863 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,741.08 or 0.86076028 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars.

