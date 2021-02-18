Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.02 ($0.05). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,119,947 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Empyrean Energy (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.