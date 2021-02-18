Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 295,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $906.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

