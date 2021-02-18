Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELEZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. Endesa has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $29.19.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

