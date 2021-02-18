Endo International (ENDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENDP opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Endo International alerts:

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.