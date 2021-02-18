Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.40 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00005088 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $100.15 million and $5.40 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,120,301 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

