Energo Market Cap Reaches $248,774.85 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Energo has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $248,774.85 and approximately $3,428.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energo Token Profile

Energo is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

