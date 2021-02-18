Energous (WATT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.99. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.



Earnings History for Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

