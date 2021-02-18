Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.23 ($10.86).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €9.16 ($10.78) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €13.05 ($15.36).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

