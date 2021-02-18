Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Down 9.1%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares fell 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.80. 8,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 654,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

