Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Down 9.1%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares fell 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.80. 8,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 654,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENLV)
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.
Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.