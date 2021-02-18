Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.95

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.95 and traded as high as $40.39. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 61,473 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,980 shares of company stock worth $1,646,484 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

