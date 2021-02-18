Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 70,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

