Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.65. Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 497,188 shares.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$115.27 million and a P/E ratio of -18.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

