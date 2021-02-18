Envestnet (ENV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENV opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.85 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.46.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

