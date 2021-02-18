Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) Trading Up 122%

Shares of Enviro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTND) were up 122% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 45,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 5,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTND)

Enviro Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.