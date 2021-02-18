Enviva Partners (EVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Enviva Partners to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EVA opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -273.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 520.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on EVA. Raymond James upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.