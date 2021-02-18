EOG Resources (EOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EOG opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

