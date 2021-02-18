Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.