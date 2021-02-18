EOS Price Tops $4.78 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00009309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and $3.01 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,166,441 coins and its circulating supply is 950,666,030 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

