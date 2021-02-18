EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 8.8%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 175,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 57,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$100.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

EQ (CVE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQ Inc. will post -0.0202198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

