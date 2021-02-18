EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at TD Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 467,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,204. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 5,763.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.