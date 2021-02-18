Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 84.4% against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $361,117.67 and approximately $7,768.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.18 or 0.00842883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00036476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00054697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00044036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.96 or 0.05018126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

