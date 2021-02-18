Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,551 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $8.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $685.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $717.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 20,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Equinix by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.