Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $646,233.12 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equinix stock traded down $8.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $685.56. 964,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,354. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CWM LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

