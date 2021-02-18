Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 1.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $9.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $684.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $717.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 134.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

