Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 787.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after acquiring an additional 977,565 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 124.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 73,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,476. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.65.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.