Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of AN stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,559. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

