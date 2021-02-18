Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock.

MMX opened at C$6.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$883.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

