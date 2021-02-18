Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ERIE opened at $256.64 on Thursday. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

