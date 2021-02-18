Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $16.96. 32,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 6,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

