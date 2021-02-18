ESBC Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62,393.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $544,370.14 and $62,393.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,177,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,901,156 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

