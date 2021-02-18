Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.96

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $22.16. Escalade shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 24,279 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Escalade alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 72,253 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Escalade in the third quarter worth about $889,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 51.5% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.