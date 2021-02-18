Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.30. Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 100,940 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.