Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 527,796 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.76% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,510,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of ESS opened at $266.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average is $229.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

