Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.31

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.31 and last traded at $69.76, with a volume of 1086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Establishment Labs news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $120,741.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,080,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $2,745,089. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

