Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0038

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 113.6% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $682,432.14 and $99,700.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.60 or 0.03738347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00028993 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,086,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,056,870 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

