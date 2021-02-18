Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $1.48 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $14.67 or 0.00028586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.00 or 0.03731653 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

