Etherparty Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $637,403.56 and $91,003.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00854676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031031 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.14 or 0.05097980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

