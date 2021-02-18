ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHB) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.16. 19,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 56,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

