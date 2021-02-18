ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Trading 5.7% Higher

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:HDLB) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 30,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 25,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.